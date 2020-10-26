LETTER: Honored to support public employees with taxes

I would like to take a moment to publicly express my gratitude for things that often go unnoticed. To the city workers, who pick up my garbage, fix the potholes and plow the streets at 3 a.m., while I am snug in my bed. To law enforcement and first responders, who will respond to fires, traffic accidents and medical emergencies 24/7, 365 days per year. To teachers and school employees, who have had to rapidly adjust to technology and ways to educate my children, all while taking on some personal risk. To the county employees, who run and administer programs to help my fellow citizens who are struggling with aging, disability, job loss and mental health issues. Let's not forgot that our public employees play a vital role in creating the city/county and society we live in and our taxes pay for them all. Taxes are not evil, and I, for one, am honored to support these public employees who make life better for everyone.