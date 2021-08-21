LETTER: Horicon Athletic Complex is a legacy

I’d like to start by first commending Fred Schwertfeger of Horicon Bank for getting the ball rolling with the new Horicon Athletic Complex. The city I grew up in desperately needs and deserves this. I have lived in Phoenix since 1994 but will always consider Horicon home. Horicon and its people, its school, and its sports were instrumental in my upbringing. Horicon’s children and legacy deserve the complex as a point of pride.

I hope you consider donating towards the complex, whatever you can. One less fish fry, one less round of golf, or one less toy in the garage can make Horicon a greater place.

No matter what, Horicon is your history. If it was a bad part of your history, here is a chance to make it better for those behind you. If it was a good part, make it even better for the next so that the upcoming generations carry it on and love Horicon the way you do. And in the words of Ray Kinsella, “If you build it, he will come” so let’s build it.

Go Marshmen.

Eric Maas, class of 1994, Phoenix, Arizona