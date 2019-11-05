November is National Hospice Month, and for many it’s also the beginning of the holiday season when extended families gather to celebrate. These gatherings may include discussions about caring for loved ones who are no longer able to care for themselves. This is when it is good to understand how hospice can help.
The word “hospice” often brings up resistance fueled by misconceptions about what hospice care means. Hospice is so much more than end-of-life care, benefitting both patients and families. Choosing hospice can help patients and loved ones make the most of time together when a cure is no longer an option.
Hospice focuses on maintaining quality of life. It can be provided for anyone with a life expectancy of six months or less and may be continued as long as a patient is eligible.
Everyone deserves exceptional care and comfort when the end of life approaches. Hospice respects the unique wishes of each individual while providing comfort and dignity.
St. Croix Hospice’s Baraboo branch at 414 Broadway St. serves patients in Sauk and surrounding southeast Wisconsin counties.
Heath Bartness, chief executive officer, St. Croix Hospice, Oakdale, Minnesota
