As we celebrate November Hospice & Palliative Care month at Agrace, it’s my pleasure to reflect on my experience over the last 12 years of my work with Agrace volunteers in this community.
The first thing I feel is gratitude. Gratitude for the literally thousands of people who have been a part of serving local patients and families in my time here alone. Our volunteers are such a tremendous part of our mission every day.
Next is astonishment. Astonishment when I consider the hundreds of thousands of hours volunteers have donated in my time here. Every hour has contributed to another human being having the chance to die with a little more dignity, a family to have a little more peace.
Finally, I feel excitement. Excitement for the years to come and all the impact our volunteers will continue to have on the lives of so many people and communities.
Volunteers are absolutely essential to all that we do, for our patients, families, staff and partners right here in Baraboo. As we celebrate this Hospice & Palliative Care month, we thank you, volunteers, for choosing to serve through Agrace. We appreciate you, and we are inspired by all you do.
Andy Boryczka, Agrace, Madison
