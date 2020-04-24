LETTER: Hospital appreciates its 295 volunteers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 19-25 is National Volunteer Appreciation Week and Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam would like to thank some very dedicated individuals: our volunteers with MMC-BD and Hillside Hospice.

While our volunteer services have been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19, the amazing spirit of our volunteers continues through at-home projects such as hand-sewn face masks which are used to meet present day needs. We eagerly look forward to our volunteer team returning.

Volunteers make an incredible impact as they give their time and talents to improve our community. Volunteers benefit as well, “After working my whole adult life, I retired and became bored,” said Judy Lauth, a nine-year volunteer. “I decided to try volunteering at the hospital. I soon found that volunteering has put purpose in my life and keeps me more active.”

With acts of service, we can shape our community to accommodate the hopes of everyone. We cannot thank our volunteers enough for the gifts they share with our patients, visitors, residents, children and employees every day.

Last year, 295 MMC-BD volunteers served a total of 37,519 hours.

To become a volunteer, call 920-887-5988 or email dmoritz@bdch.org.

Dan Moritz, Marshfield Medical Center–Beaver Dam, Beaver Dam