LETTER: How did Trump lose the election?

I ask you then: How could you hate him for generating the lowest unemployment rates in the last 50 years, especially for minorities? How could you hate him for giving the United States energy independence? How could you hate him for donating his $400,000 annual salary to charities? How could you hate him for forcing NATO countries to contribute their fair share? How could you hate him for getting rid of the unconstitutional “individual mandate” in Obamacare? How could you hate him for deregulating the nation’s economy saving the average American household $3,100 per year? How could you hate him for creating “Warp Speed” giving us the COVID vaccines in record time? How could you hate him for giving us Mideast peace? How could you hate him for slashing taxes on individuals allowing the bottom 20% of Americans to post a rise of 16%? How could you hate him for building the border wall?