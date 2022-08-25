LETTER: How do I express my disgust?

How in only 200 words do I express my disgust for the left?

Whether you are Elizabeth Warren, Whoopi Goldberg, Pat Nash and everyone in between you are 180 degrees dispatched from intelligent reality.

Let’s start with overturning Roe vs. Wade. The left claims that decision interferes with their reproductive right which would be more accurately described as a destructive plight they are caught up in, not being able to realize or willing to admit that every successful abortion ends the life of an unborn child. How is that reproductive?

A few other obvious observations and questions. The Earth has experienced climate change forever. We can’t stop it.

Humans experience many mental and physical defects but you are born as only one of two genders.

If Donald Trump were president would we have left innocent people and billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment behind in the pullout of Afghanistan?

Would Vladimir Putin have invaded Ukraine and would China be threatening Taiwan?

How about inflation, the border crisis, the rise in crime and violence and blatant corruption in the F.B.I. and other government agencies?

With all the irregularities in the 2020 election was Joe Biden elected or installed?

Steve Czys, Mauston