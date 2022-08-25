 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER

LETTER: How do I express my disgust?

  • 0

How in only 200 words do I express my disgust for the left?

Whether you are Elizabeth Warren, Whoopi Goldberg, Pat Nash and everyone in between you are 180 degrees dispatched from intelligent reality.

Let’s start with overturning Roe vs. Wade. The left claims that decision interferes with their reproductive right which would be more accurately described as a destructive plight they are caught up in, not being able to realize or willing to admit that every successful abortion ends the life of an unborn child. How is that reproductive?

A few other obvious observations and questions. The Earth has experienced climate change forever. We can’t stop it.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Humans experience many mental and physical defects but you are born as only one of two genders.

If Donald Trump were president would we have left innocent people and billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment behind in the pullout of Afghanistan?

People are also reading…

Would Vladimir Putin have invaded Ukraine and would China be threatening Taiwan?

How about inflation, the border crisis, the rise in crime and violence and blatant corruption in the F.B.I. and other government agencies?

With all the irregularities in the 2020 election was Joe Biden elected or installed?

Steve Czys, Mauston

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

Michels needs a dose of reality -- Fred Waiss

First, an introduction: I’m a 71-year-old white male, married and still working part-time in a distribution center. I’m also a lifelong independent voter who respects and reveres the Constitution.

Both candidates lack clear plans -- Don Miner

Both candidates lack clear plans -- Don Miner

After reading the Aug. 3 State Journal article about the future of Social Security, "Johnson: Programs need more oversight," I found that both Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and his challenger Mandela Barnes lacked clear facts and reasonable plans for the future.

The Trumps treat politics like a war -- Jeff Virchow

The Trumps treat politics like a war -- Jeff Virchow

I was struck by the tone of a comment from Eric Trump, son of the former president, in his response to the recent primary results in Wyoming. He said, “Last night, my father killed another political dynasty, and that’s the Cheneys. He first killed the Bushes, then he killed the Clintons. Last night he killed the Cheneys.”

Solar power helps farming economy -- Melissa Hahn

Solar power helps farming economy -- Melissa Hahn

As someone who grew up on a farm, I see the High Noon Solar Energy Center in Columbia County as a clean, affordable source of energy for our rural communities and a new opportunity for farmers to enhance and sustain their operations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News