LETTER: How dumb do they think we are?

In Sen. Howard Marklein’s latest email, he agreed we need a measured approach to reopening our economy. He never said open with a scientific approach. He disagreed with Gov. Tony Evers’ approach because the re-opening order was handed down “without input from the legislature.” He said elected officials must have a role “…to represent the people…we serve.” How did Marklein represent us when the Republicans insisted on holding the primary voting? Did he register disagreement with Robin Vos/Scott Fitzgerald at the time? If so, he would have told us, don’t you think?

He also said the Republican legislature should have been asked to work with the administration. How often has the legislature worked with the administration? When Evers was elected they held a backroom unethical meeting to curb his powers - something they never did with Scott Walker. With this “re-opening of Wisconsin” problem, the Republicans ran to their playground immediately - the State Supreme Court. That’s working together???

Marklein stated he doesn’t want anyone’s life at risk. That voting fiasco - reopening without scientific input – equals - putting people’s lives at risk. Seems like he is talking out of both sides of his mouth.

So there you have it.

Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock