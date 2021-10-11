LETTER: How to destroy and control America

Here is how to how to destroy and then control America:
Eliminate God from schools, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the country
Plan a single party, Democrats take-over and dictatorship
Import illegal Democrat votes from Biden’s open southern border
Keep the pandemic crisis going by sending infected illegals to all the states
Promote hate by name calling – racist, homophobe, etc. - to create division
Promote confusion over gender and all that is normal - male, female, other, whatever
Develop false views such as “woke,” to increase confusion - through insanity
Use any lie that the public will swallow to promote the takeover plan
Villainize anyone who disagrees with you and accuse them of lying
Create inflation through wild federal spending and money printing
Pay workers more to stay home than they earn working; it causes a shortage of goods
Use worker shortage to destroy small businesses to further goods shortages and poverty
Use the poverty to promote dependency on the federal government