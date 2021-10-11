 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: How to destroy and control America
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: How to destroy and control America

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here is how to how to destroy and then control America:

Eliminate God from schools, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the country

Plan a single party, Democrats take-over and dictatorship

Import illegal Democrat votes from Biden’s open southern border

Keep the pandemic crisis going by sending infected illegals to all the states

Promote hate by name calling – racist, homophobe, etc. - to create division

Promote confusion over gender and all that is normal - male, female, other, whatever

Develop false views such as “woke,” to increase confusion - through insanity

Use any lie that the public will swallow to promote the takeover plan

Villainize anyone who disagrees with you and accuse them of lying

Create inflation through wild federal spending and money printing

Pay workers more to stay home than they earn working; it causes a shortage of goods

Use worker shortage to destroy small businesses to further goods shortages and poverty

Use the poverty to promote dependency on the federal government

Control the people through their dependency, and rule over them as you please

Matthew Lanser, Beaver Dam

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News