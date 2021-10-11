LETTER: How to destroy and control America

Here is how to how to destroy and then control America:

Eliminate God from schools, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the country

Plan a single party, Democrats take-over and dictatorship

Import illegal Democrat votes from Biden’s open southern border

Keep the pandemic crisis going by sending infected illegals to all the states

Promote hate by name calling – racist, homophobe, etc. - to create division

Promote confusion over gender and all that is normal - male, female, other, whatever

Develop false views such as “woke,” to increase confusion - through insanity

Use any lie that the public will swallow to promote the takeover plan

Villainize anyone who disagrees with you and accuse them of lying

Create inflation through wild federal spending and money printing

Pay workers more to stay home than they earn working; it causes a shortage of goods

Use worker shortage to destroy small businesses to further goods shortages and poverty