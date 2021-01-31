 Skip to main content
LETTER: How to remember President Trump
LETTER

Jan. 20, President Donald Trump’s last day in office and Joe Biden’s first day.

  • Gallon of unleaded gasoline, $2.249
  • Interest rate for 30-year fixed loan, less than 3%
  • Dow Jones stock market closed at 31,188.38
  • Price of a barrel of crude oil, $53.28
  • Gross Domestic Product increased 33.4%, third quarter, last report under President Trump
  • No new wars in four years
  • Unemployment at 6.7% despite COVID
  • National debt, $27.8 trillion
  • Inflation rate, 1.2%
  • U.S. median home prices, $340,000
  • First class stamp, 55 cents
  • Keystone Pipeline still being built
  • 450 miles of new wall, new wall still being constructed on our southern border
  • Energy independence and security from other suppliers

Keep this list handy and refer to it often, give praise where praise is due.

Doug Jones, Beaver Dam

