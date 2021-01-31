LETTER: How to remember President Trump

How to remember President Trump
Jan. 20, President Donald Trump’s last day in office and Joe Biden’s first day.
- Gallon of unleaded gasoline, $2.249
- Interest rate for 30-year fixed loan, less than 3%
- Dow Jones stock market closed at 31,188.38
- Price of a barrel of crude oil, $53.28
- Gross Domestic Product increased 33.4%, third quarter, last report under President Trump
- No new wars in four years
- Unemployment at 6.7% despite COVID
- National debt, $27.8 trillion
- Inflation rate, 1.2%
- U.S. median home prices, $340,000
- First class stamp, 55 cents
- Keystone Pipeline still being built
- 450 miles of new wall, new wall still being constructed on our southern border
- Energy independence and security from other suppliers
Keep this list handy and refer to it often, give praise where praise is due.
Doug Jones, Beaver Dam