LETTER: How will Premier Resort Tax collections effect us

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recently, the Events has focused on financial shortages to the community since Premier Resort Tax collections have been severely hampered by the loss of business during the COVID-19 stay at home rule. Town spokes persons have stated that these funds are necessary to support the police, the EMS, fire, etc. Rightfully so. We support a huge tourist population here.

Interestingly enough, nothing is mentioned of the PRT 23.5 million dollars going to the high school. I am curious, has this already been fulfilled? Is this something that will be paid over a number of years and the community leaders are now obligated to fulfill? How does this or any other obligation affect the current PRT COVID-19 dilemma and its priorities?

I am not necessarily against money going to the high school, but every time I shop in the Dells I think of the extra 1.25% going to PRT. I hope it is not wasted, but I also ask myself, “who is it that is determining how it will be spent and what are their priorities?” Unless I’m wrong, PRT is not just a tourist contribution. It would seem the locals contribute a fair amount to the PRT too. Can the Dells Event dig a bit deeper and educate the public?

Larry Harvey, Wisconsin Dells