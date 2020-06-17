LETTER: How will Premier Resort Tax collections effect us

Recently, the Events has focused on financial shortages to the community since Premier Resort Tax collections have been severely hampered by the loss of business during the COVID-19 stay at home rule. Town spokes persons have stated that these funds are necessary to support the police, the EMS, fire, etc. Rightfully so. We support a huge tourist population here.
Interestingly enough, nothing is mentioned of the PRT 23.5 million dollars going to the high school. I am curious, has this already been fulfilled? Is this something that will be paid over a number of years and the community leaders are now obligated to fulfill? How does this or any other obligation affect the current PRT COVID-19 dilemma and its priorities?
I am not necessarily against money going to the high school, but every time I shop in the Dells I think of the extra 1.25% going to PRT. I hope it is not wasted, but I also ask myself, “who is it that is determining how it will be spent and what are their priorities?” Unless I’m wrong, PRT is not just a tourist contribution. It would seem the locals contribute a fair amount to the PRT too. Can the Dells Event dig a bit deeper and educate the public?
Larry Harvey, Wisconsin Dells
