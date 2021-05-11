LETTER: HR-1 is a power grab by Democrats

Recently a letter to the editor was submitted supporting H.R.1, obviously by a Democrat.
Here are some of the most egregious provisions:
- Public funding (our tax dollars) of campaigns with federal fines on corporations.
- Nationalizes elections and centralizes administration in Washington D.C.
- Makes “pandemic-style” election changes permanent eliminating voting safeguards.
- Imposes liberal California voting methods on every state permanently expanding mail-in voting, legalizing ballot harvesting and disregarding voter ID laws.
- Weaponizes the Federal Election Commission creating a “Speech Czar” limiting free speech and creating a partisan commission.
- Increases vulnerability for foreign election interference and removes voting safeguards.
- Destroys the First Amendment, drastically limiting free speech.
- Disregards state voter identification laws and provisional ballot rules.
- Removes the ability of states to decide their own districts with the Federal government usurping control.
- Weaponizes Biden’s IRS permitting the agency to investigate/consider the political and policy persuasions of organizations before granting tax-exempt status.
These are just a few issues of H.R.1 seizing control of elections from states by the Federal government. The Democrats have brought this bill forward every time they have control of the House and it’s nothing but a greedy power grab as is D.C. and Porto Rico statehood. Shame on them.