LETTER: Hunt the vote

Sportsmen/women spread the word, get your buddies to register and vote Republican this Nov. 3 2020. What is more important than insuring your right to own a gun? You can vote in person on Tuesday 3 November 2020 from 7am to 8pm. If you are going to be out of town you can In-Person Absentee Vote at your Clerks office. (A last resort should be mail in absentee voting because this system is wracked with the ability for fraud. Your ballot could get laid aside, like thousands of ballots were in the last elections. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-vote-by-mail-ballot-counted-election/)
To register online and check your voting status, or whether your dead relative has been voting lately, go to myvote.wi.gov. Find out about hunting with Ted Nugent and how to get involved at huntthevote.org.
Liberals/Democrats are suggesting that ballots won’t be counted for days or even weeks after the Election(https://www.conservativereview.com/jill-biden-says-voting-will-make-this-pandemic-go-away-in-official-party-tweet-will-twitter-label-it-misinformation-2647686362.html). Tony Evers should call out the National Guard now to help on 3 November so we can have a fair and balanced election. With the results before midnight as we usually do. Protect our Traditional American Values and your right to hunt by voting!
Tim Molony, Lodi
