LETTER: Hyde, Colvin, Reedsburg School District have a conflict of interest

My name is Courtney Schwartzer, I'm a health care worker, and I have children in the Reedsburg School District. I'm truly worried for the children in our district and the lack of full-time face-to-face school they've been receiving. I've seen Leo Almeida and Ross Retzlaff speak at school board meetings and their stance on full-time school has been clear since September. I want to know what Sonny Hyde and JR Colvin believe. I need Hyde and Colvin to publicly state if they think all grade levels should be back in full-time face-to-face school immediately.