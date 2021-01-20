 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Hyde, Colvin, Reedsburg School District have a conflict of interest
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Hyde, Colvin, Reedsburg School District have a conflict of interest

{{featured_button_text}}

My name is Courtney Schwartzer, I'm a health care worker, and I have children in the Reedsburg School District. I'm truly worried for the children in our district and the lack of full-time face-to-face school they've been receiving. I've seen Leo Almeida and Ross Retzlaff speak at school board meetings and their stance on full-time school has been clear since September. I want to know what Sonny Hyde and JR Colvin believe. I need Hyde and Colvin to publicly state if they think all grade levels should be back in full-time face-to-face school immediately.

I've also heard that Hyde and Colvin are married to staff of the Reedsburg School District. I don't see how they could remain neutral and work in the best interest of our community. I think it's really important that they explain how they would handle this clear conflict of interest.

Courtney Schwartzer, Reedsburg

comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Enough is enough

"You're Fired!" The American voters have spoken after several recounts and lawsuits. Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Biden is not pe…

Opinion

LETTER: Follow God's laws

Why is there such turmoil in our nation? America has lost respect for god. America kills babies. Man has perverted marriage laws by allowing m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News