LETTER: Hypocrisy abounds

White evangelicals have changed all that in their lust to support the most immoral and unethical president in American history. They have rationalized President Donald Trump’s violation of every commandment including “Thou shall not kill,” which Trump ignored by cozying up to Russian and Saudi Arabian dictators who murdered political opponents. Evangelicals overlook Trump’s daily lies, racism, and adultery, while playing to his massive ego by telling him he was chosen by God to lead America. If you think that isn’t bad enough, wait until you see the load of vomit-inducing hypocrisy they will spew between now and the Nov. 3 presidential election, with a U.S. Supreme Court nomination hanging in the balance.