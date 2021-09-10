LETTER: I am disappointed with President Biden

My feelings regarding President Joe Biden have not changed. When he was elected, I was happy for him, but disappointed in the direction his presidency would take the country. I never thought that his presidency would weaken us, drive a wedge of "lack of trust,” between us and our allies, and increase the power and influence of Russia, China, Iran and the Islamic fanatics.

President Biden, I am very disappointed in your decisions. You are not protecting our borders. You are responsible for the tidal wave of un-vetted migrants from our southern border. You are responsible for turning Afghanistan over to the Taliban. The way you conducted the withdrawal was shameful.

You are responsible for your administration, not the generals and not the previous administration.

As you stated, "the buck stops with you." I would just add that words are cheap. Its action that is needed.

I am very disappointed with you.

Donald Krueger, Portage