LETTER: I concur with Wester’s June 23 letter
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: I concur with Wester’s June 23 letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The photo-op of the President holding up “a” Bible in front of church is a fine example of the hypocrisy of the GOP and its enablers. Many haters and their beloved leaders are far from Christian values. Christ opened the church up to all races and religions, inclusive not exclusive. Trump, Nazis and the Klan have forgiveness in Christ, but they are to love their neighbors as themselves.

A White-Supremacy-President’s policies are hateful, divisive, and dangerous.

Those policies are not Christian. They are the poisonous “Snake Oil” of a con man.

America is worse off than four years ago. Well over 150,000 Americans will die because of an unfit, cold-blooded President.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Protest was peaceful

My name is Janeen Heller and I was at the protest on June 16 at the Administration Building in Juneau, for the Dodge County Board meeting to d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News