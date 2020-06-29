LETTER: I concur with Wester’s June 23 letter

The photo-op of the President holding up “a” Bible in front of church is a fine example of the hypocrisy of the GOP and its enablers. Many haters and their beloved leaders are far from Christian values. Christ opened the church up to all races and religions, inclusive not exclusive. Trump, Nazis and the Klan have forgiveness in Christ, but they are to love their neighbors as themselves.
A White-Supremacy-President’s policies are hateful, divisive, and dangerous.
Those policies are not Christian. They are the poisonous “Snake Oil” of a con man.
America is worse off than four years ago. Well over 150,000 Americans will die because of an unfit, cold-blooded President.
Daniel Holzman, Baraboo
