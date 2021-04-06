 Skip to main content
LETTER: Immigrants coming to troubled nation
LETTER: Immigrants coming to troubled nation

The thousands of people coming to the United States through our southern border is heartbreaking. Why are these people leaving their home country with little but the clothes on their backs?

Have they been promised something that can't be delivered? Will they really have a better life here in the USA than what they left behind?

From what I read in the mainstream media and hear on the mainstream news, we here in America are far from trouble free. Barry Goldwater once said, “Remember that a government big enough to give you everything you want is also big enough to take away everything you have”

President Joe Biden is asking everyone to continue to wear masks and limit our group activities, even if we have been vaccinated. We the people are now over a year from beginning our mask routine and keeping away from friends and family members not living in the same households. And by the way let’s all consider obtaining a vaccine passport to allow us back into doing some of the normal things again, but agreeing to be subjected to a voter ID is racist.

Freedom is far from free.

Doug Jones, Beaver Dam

