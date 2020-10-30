 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Immigration editorial false
0 comments

LETTER: Immigration editorial false

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Oct. 28 opinion piece about the separation of families who entered our country illegally is off the mark.

It is absolutely false that the federal government is unable to find 575 deported parents. In fact, many of them have been located and they have declined to be reunited with their children. You can read the report here: https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/21/department-homeland-security-parents-separated-migrant-children/

The Dallas Morning News editorial is correct when he says our immigration policy is a disaster, but whenever people says it has to be "reformed," such reform is always to the benefit of immigrants, especially those here illegally. You notice in Holbrook's piece that he says nothing about the impact of mass immigration on the most vulnerable of our citizens, namely those with few skills and little education who at one time could count on a lifetime of employment in the construction, manufacturing and service industries. Now these people must compete with foreign workers for these jobs whose presence serve only to depress wages and enrich their greedy employers.

Shame on Capital Newspapers for turning its back on fellow citizens and thumbing their nose at the rule of law.

Dave Gorak

Executive Director of the Midwest Coalition to Reduce Immigration

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Why I will vote for Trump

To answer all of those of you who would say, “I can't believe you would vote for Trump.” I'm not just voting for him. I'm voting against socia…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Biden

In 1933 President Franklin Delano Roosevelt decreed that we are “a stricken nation in the midst of a stricken world.” The same holds true 87 y…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Phil Hands draws an editorial cartoon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News