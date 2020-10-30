LETTER: Immigration editorial false

It is absolutely false that the federal government is unable to find 575 deported parents. In fact, many of them have been located and they have declined to be reunited with their children. You can read the report here: https://dailycaller.com/2020/10/21/department-homeland-security-parents-separated-migrant-children/

The Dallas Morning News editorial is correct when he says our immigration policy is a disaster, but whenever people says it has to be "reformed," such reform is always to the benefit of immigrants, especially those here illegally. You notice in Holbrook's piece that he says nothing about the impact of mass immigration on the most vulnerable of our citizens, namely those with few skills and little education who at one time could count on a lifetime of employment in the construction, manufacturing and service industries. Now these people must compete with foreign workers for these jobs whose presence serve only to depress wages and enrich their greedy employers.