 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Immunize children to prevent illness
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Immunize children to prevent illness

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Globally, 1.5 million children die from vaccine-preventable illnesses every year. That’s equivalent to more than a quarter of Wisconsin’s population dying due to preventable illnesses almost entirely eradicated here, such as polio, diphtheria, rotavirus, mumps and more. Unfortunately, these illnesses are real, everyday threats to children and families in other areas of the world.

As we experience the COVID-19 pandemic, we know the pain and suffering families experience from communicable illnesses. As of now, COVID-19 is not a preventable disease as we don’t have a known cure. However, families still experience the same effects from vaccine-preventable diseases in countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and Indonesia due to inequitable access and a lack of funding.

Graduating from Reedsburg two years ago, I’ve been lucky enough to learn about the global issues surrounding vaccine-preventable illnesses during my years at the University of Iowa. With that being said, I’m a member of the ImmUNITY campaign on campus, and we’ve partnered with the U.N. Shot@Life campaign in asking U.S legislators to support the funding of global vaccination programs.

Additionally, I urge you to contact Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Ron Johnson, and your House Representatives to ask for endorsement of global vaccination funding.

Brooke Zibell, Reedsburg 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote because it matters

I have been a conservative and fairly consistent Republican over last 40 years, but that won’t be the case this time around. I served 30 years…

Opinion

LETTER: Hunt the vote

Sportsmen/women spread the word, get your buddies to register and vote Republican this Nov. 3 2020. What is more important than insuring your …

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Lowery

Abigail Lowery is running for Wisconsin Assembly District 37. I have voted for her because, she supports three issues that are important to me:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News