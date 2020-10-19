LETTER: Immunize children to prevent illness

Globally, 1.5 million children die from vaccine-preventable illnesses every year. That’s equivalent to more than a quarter of Wisconsin’s population dying due to preventable illnesses almost entirely eradicated here, such as polio, diphtheria, rotavirus, mumps and more. Unfortunately, these illnesses are real, everyday threats to children and families in other areas of the world.

As we experience the COVID-19 pandemic, we know the pain and suffering families experience from communicable illnesses. As of now, COVID-19 is not a preventable disease as we don’t have a known cure. However, families still experience the same effects from vaccine-preventable diseases in countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, and Indonesia due to inequitable access and a lack of funding.

Graduating from Reedsburg two years ago, I’ve been lucky enough to learn about the global issues surrounding vaccine-preventable illnesses during my years at the University of Iowa. With that being said, I’m a member of the ImmUNITY campaign on campus, and we’ve partnered with the U.N. Shot@Life campaign in asking U.S legislators to support the funding of global vaccination programs.

Additionally, I urge you to contact Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Ron Johnson, and your House Representatives to ask for endorsement of global vaccination funding.

Brooke Zibell, Reedsburg