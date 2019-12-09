The Democrats are running what I believe is a kangaroo court with this current impeachment action. They are bringing the charges, setting the rules, providing the only witnesses under the guise of a "quasi legal opinion," and judging the case with little input from the accused.
They are not allowing the accused to cross-examine witnesses or provide their own defense. I believe that this is extremely bad for them and for those of us who are not Democrats. Reverse the situation and see what you think? It is like an armpit smelling contest, no one wins, especially those who perpetrate this fiasco.
If the hearings were not so serious, it could be a comedy show. In my opinion they are providing nothing except bad for our nation. When this is all done I believe that there will be some who will be in serious trouble and the whole nation will suffer for it.
John Pickle, Jr., Lodi
