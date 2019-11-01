A requirement for public office might well be a substantial business background, inferentially suggesting a high level of prudence.
The tone deaf coincidence of a new $9 million Baraboo city office building, a new library winning favor at the expense of the fire department, a wheel tax to fix pot holes and a tax to enjoy street lights, juxtaposed with a 33% elevation in council salaries suggests the improvident disconnected “guns and butter” slogan of the Andrew Johnson administration.
Debt, debt, and more debt. The revenue, dreamily hoped to be raised, falls far short of published requirements to fix the streets, suggesting still more debt. Will we not need the street lights to avoid the pot holes?
Jim Lombard, Baraboo
