LETTER: In regards to a public health crisis, ignore politicians
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: In regards to a public health crisis, ignore politicians

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On May 12, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States government’s top infectious disease expert, issued a blunt warning that cities and states could “turn back the clock” and see more COVID-19 deaths and economic damage if they lift coronavirus stay-at-home orders too fast. Fauci further stated, “there is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control.”

That’s all I need to know. In regard to a public health crisis, I don’t listen to politicians about what is best for our cities, state, and country. I listen to the leading medical and public health experts, like Fauci.

Based on their expertise and knowledge, I fully support Gov. Tony Evers’ reasoned and systematic extension process to “Safe at Home,” as do a majority of Wisconsinites: 69%.

Judy Brey, Reedsburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News