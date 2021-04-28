LETTER: Increase the minimum wage

The national minimum wage has been $7.25 an hour since 2009. Since that time the value has been reduced to 30% less. It has been determined that the minimum wage should be $15 per hour to be comparable; 71% approve raising it to that amount.

Republican senators persist at keeping the minimum wage low. It is not their constituents that influence their votes, not their big donors and corporations. In states where minimum wage has increased significantly, the economy has not declined but has become stronger.

How long will workers be willing to be miserable and keep trying? We know there are too many suffering while the rich continue to get richer. How long can people continue to live in poverty? Giving them a decent wage enables workers to have time for their families and a better life.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City