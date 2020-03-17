LETTER: Incumbent Derr a write-in for Dodge Co. Board

I am running for a fourth term as Dodge County supervisor for District 32 because for six years I've been working hard for you. My name won’t be on the ballot because I sent in the nomination signatures on Dec. 30, but they arrived at the clerk’s office after the deadline of Jan. 7. I’m still asking voters in District 32 - combined Beaver Dam Wards 7 and 9 - to write in my name.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m on the Health Facilities “Clearview” Committee which offers state-of-the art care although operational expenses are not on the tax levy.

I’m also on the Dodge County Land and Water Conservation Committee, which provides cost sharing to farmers to use agricultural best practices. It benefits the county by reducing runoff to lakes and providing healthier soils. I’ve become more familiar with these complex issues by listening to knowledgeable experts in our county and attending conferences.

This past year, I was elected president of the Southern Area Association of Wisconsin Land and Water. Last October, I wrote an illustrated report on these challenges, it can be accessed here, https://tinyurl.com/vyswy8p. Help me continue working for you by writing in “Lisa Derr” for District 32 on April 7.