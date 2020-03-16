LETTER: Incumbent Mering deserves your vote for school board

It is with great enthusiasm that I write my first ever letter to the editor asking you to cast your vote for incumbent Doug Mering in the upcoming Baraboo School Board elections.

I have worked for more than 20 years in higher education with college and pre-college students and I also have three students currently in the district.

Since our arrival to the Baraboo community in 2009, the student advocacy consistently exhibited by Mering has been impressive. Most appreciated is his ability to listen and ask questions while genuinely wanting to learn and help. He is involved and engaged, proactively seeking ways to improve the student experience. With more than a decade on the board and three in the community, no one is more in-tune with the past, present, and future needs of the school district than Mering.

The skill, expertise and thoughtful approaches Mering brings to the table in support of students, families and our community make him stand out in many ways. I value and respect the effort he has shown in support of our district and I respectfully ask you to allow him to continue his good work by voting Mering for school board on April 7.

Matt Jurvelin, Baraboo