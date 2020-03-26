LETTER: Incumbent: Please give me another school board term

I am Doug Mering, an incumbent Baraboo School Board member, who is on the April 7 ballot. These are trying times but one thing giving me hope is how people have pulled together for the greater good of our community.

As a local school board member I do my best work when collaborating with all parties including teachers, staff, administrators, parents, students and the community. We can solve difficult problems by facing these issues together. Our combined efforts will give our students the education they need to be integral contributors in the world both in employment and society as a whole.

Important decisions have to be made now as we continue to navigate the crisis we are living day by day. Food, staff pay, medical, safety and current educational opportunities are just a few of the issues that we face for at least the short term. If we continue to work together we will get to the other side of this crisis, in better shape, if we work together. Please vote for me and if reelected I will continue to work with all parties to make our Baraboo School District the best it can be.