LETTER: Independence Day lessons valuable for all Americans

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Independence Day Americans should reread the Declaration of Independence while considering all that is happening in our country.

“WE hold these Truths .., that all Men are created equal...” calls every American to recognize the dignity and self-worth of every human being, regardless of skin color, class, sexual orientation, religion or ethnicity. We must recognize that our rights are not guaranteed unless we guarantee others' rights.

“That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among Men ...” requires that we act to embody the rights of all in our government, in law, procedures, institutions, and actions.

(governments) “... deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed ...” frees us to participate in our self-government. All must participate so we can self-govern. Every citizen must have their right to vote and to petition our government protected and facilitated.

Black Lives Matter protests call everyone to recognize and act upon the right of minorities to be full participants in our self-government and to be actively engaged in determination of our laws, governance, education and public life.