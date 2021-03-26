 Skip to main content
LETTER: Indivisible Sauk Prairie endorses Underly
LETTER

LETTER: Indivisible Sauk Prairie endorses Underly

Indivisible Sauk Prairie is proud to endorse Jill Underly for State Superintendent of Public Instruction. She shares our value of fully supporting our public schools. She will work hard to solve Wisconsin’s problems dealing with all forms of inequity. She strongly supports a revision of our school finance system, since the current funding of our public schools, which is primarily from local property taxes, has failed. Right now, because of the disparity in property values in Wisconsin school districts, we have both well-funded and under-funded districts. She wants to follow the recommendations of the 2019 Blue Ribbon Commission on Education Funding for fair funding of all our public schools.

Underly is strongly against the expansion of taxpayer-funded private school vouchers. Public school funds should not be going to private schools. Those funds are needed for programs to improve equity and student achievement.

She also wants all districts to have early childhood programs because they provide a strong start and furnish opportunities for children.

She will fight all inequity based on skin color, gender, ability, orientation, socio-economic status, and zip code.

Wisconsin needs Underly. Learn more at underlyforwi.com and vote on April 6.

Sue Heintz, Indivisible Sauk Prairie group leader, Lodi

