LETTER: Inequalities perpetuated by Republicans

Republicans keep perpetuating inequalities

Our Constitution has the words that all men are created equal. At the time it was written we had slavery in our country. In the 200 years since there have been other inequalities; black/white, workers/owners, men/women, rich/poor, producers/processors and others. Since the presidency of Ronald Reagan the gaps have widened.

Rich Republicans use the American Legislative Exchange Council to write legislation to satisfy their greed and power. At the time of Obama’s presidency, Sen. Mitch McConnell said it was his intent to limit Obama to one term, but was unsuccessful. Now they want to do the same to Joe Biden because both strived to end inequalities. The Democrats have a platform that help make people equal with childcare, better health programs, increased wages, free education, better housing, improved infrastructure and more.

The Republicans have no plan except to make themselves richer and make it harder for people to vote. They strive to cover up our history when there were inequalities by restricting school curriculums. That there are 724 billionaires and 18 million children in poverty is a stark reality of our inequalities.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City