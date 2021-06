“Shout out” to Autumn Winecke and the rest of the students/staff of the Baraboo High School for putting together the recent Bandana Project 5K to raise mental health and suicide awareness.

What I’m most inspired by is the generation behind me taking on mental health as a social justice issue.

My hope is these 5K funds raised can improve the tools we need to succeed in the area of mental health and suicide prevention.

Hope you will consider joining us next year.

Dianne Schoenoff, Baraboo