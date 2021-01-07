 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Iran deal must allow for inspection
comments
LETTER

LETTER: Iran deal must allow for inspection

{{featured_button_text}}

Any deal President Joe Biden makes with Iran or North Korea must allow for immediate inspection of any site suspected of having nuclear weapons materials. If there is a waiting period, they can move the materials to a new location while we are waiting to inspect an old one.

Alex Sokolow, Mauston

comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: CHS call-a-thon planned

As we happily turn the page on 2020, and look to a new year, Church Health Services will be kicking-off their annual call-a-thon to raise much…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News