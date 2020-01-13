LETTER: Iranian general's attack plans not truly imminent
LETTER: Iranian general's attack plans not truly imminent

This is my observation about the Donald Trump administration’s rationale for killing the Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani.

Trump says the threat against our embassies was imminent, and that’s why they had to take him out. Ridiculous. Soleimani wasn’t going to personally show up at each of our embassies -- which ones, by the way? -- and blow them up or whatever.

If the attacks were truly imminent, plans and personnel would already be in place to carry them out, and killing their boss wouldn’t stop them. If anything, it would prompt them to carry out the attacks in retaliation.

Nancy Dillman, Baraboo

