LETTER: Is Trump my president?

Trump was elected President in 2016; and, therefore, he is my president. However, Trump does not consider me his citizen!

I believe our country should have an all-inclusive national healthcare plan and a long-term plan to address carbon emissions and pollution. We should also value all jobs and provide equal rights to everyone. For those core beliefs, I and millions of others are labeled as enemies, far left extremists, socialists, communists—radicals!

Yet, based on my understanding of our Constitution, laws and Democratic norms, Trump and the GOP have the radical agenda. A few examples: siding with Russia over our Intelligence Agencies, ignoring reports of Russian bounties on our troops, attacking healthcare without having a better plan, denying medical and climate science, ignoring checks and balances of power, appointing opponents of agencies to lead those agencies, and blatantly profiting off the Presidency.

I will vote against the current radical agenda. I will vote for a candidate who listens to experts to develop thoughtful solutions to complicated problems. I will vote for a candidate who will work for all Americans. I will vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Make America, America again!

Joe Arcand, Mauston