LETTER

LETTER: It’s about the policies

Baraboo School administrators and School Board have implemented policies over the past several years that have resulted in declining academic performance. Students are not learning personal responsibility. They can submit work after its due date even after tests on the material. Teachers are responsible for following up with students to make sure their work is complete and to retake tests they failed. The school boasts of increasing graduation rates. This is a meaningless metric with these policies as it only measures the school’s ability to keep kids in school. The high school diploma has been devalued and is now mostly a high school participation certificate.

School administrators have also implemented a no homework policy. This policy is detrimental to students as learning study habits and personal responsibility are key to college and career success. It is detrimental to parents as they lose their ability to encourage their children to complete their assignments and to stay abreast of course material.

The School Board needs to review and update these detrimental policies immediately. Do not come to taxpayers for more facilities funding until you correct these policy issues and improve academic performance.

Terry Bradley, Baraboo

