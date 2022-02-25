LETTER: It’s about the policies

Baraboo School administrators and School Board have implemented policies over the past several years that have resulted in declining academic performance. Students are not learning personal responsibility. They can submit work after its due date even after tests on the material. Teachers are responsible for following up with students to make sure their work is complete and to retake tests they failed. The school boasts of increasing graduation rates. This is a meaningless metric with these policies as it only measures the school’s ability to keep kids in school. The high school diploma has been devalued and is now mostly a high school participation certificate.