LETTER: It’s time for a change: Consider Winker
LETTER

If you’ve not yet cast your vote, please consider voting for Melissa Winker as Wisconsin Senator for District 13.

Winker is a fact-finder and truth seeker. What’s the basis for this statement? Her actions have clearly demonstrated she’s an individual who asks questions, actively seeks information and input, and consistently listens to what people have to say.

What about her opponent, John Jagler? It disappoints and disturbs me that a campaign flyer included misinformation: The Wisconsin State Journal did not, in fact, endorse him for this Senate District 13 race.

Winker will show up, speak up, and take action--not avoid opportunities for debate, and meaningful and constructive discussion. Not only is she a fact-finder, she’s factual in what she says.

Isn’t it time for a change in our Wisconsin Senate? 

Anita Martin, Lake Mills

