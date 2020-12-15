LETTER: It takes more than a mask

A Duke University study stated that masks don’t work without physical distancing, sanitizing hands before each use, and before mask removal. Gator masks are only 10% effective. All 14 cloth masks tested were only 10-30% effective. Surgical masks only 55% effective. Only N95 masks are 95% effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed, stating that 85% of everyone infected, 11 million of currently 13 million, consistently wore masks; 15% of infections, about 2 million, didn’t wear masks.

Yet many mask wearers blame those without masks for rising infections, when the CDC stated the major infection increase is from mask wearers. The manufactured holes in masks are larger than the smaller coronavirus which easily passes through the masks.

Masked people constantly touch and adjust their masks without sanitizing their hands beforehand, or after, spreading bacteria collecting on the mask. Masks are thrown on bacteria-laden car seats, couches and counters at home, and reused without washing, thus spreading germs and viruses.

Governments should produce N95 masks for everyone, causing less infections and hospitalizations.

Examining facts, not political agenda science, leads to critical thinking.

Michael Plautz, Baraboo