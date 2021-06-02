LETTER: Its good to have great neighbors

Are you lucky enough to have great neighbors? I have the best. On one side is family and they will help with anything. Another neighbor, Mary Wilcox, helps anytime, brings gifts, and watches our dogs and more. New neighbors Donn and Donna Schroeder plowed out another neighbor that was plowed in. I must mention Richard Wilcox and Kay Krueger, they are awesome. Anytime you need something, they are there, today they helped pull out our tractor that was stuck, they provide tons of produce from their garden, they store our pontoon for the winter, they care for our dog, let us use their Bobcat and more. Love our neighbors.