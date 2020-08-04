LETTER: It's time to end protests, change course by voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With less than 100 days to go until the Nov. 3 election, it is time to put down the placards, end the protests and actually do some things that might bring about the changes our country so desperately needs. We recently buried Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the Civil Rights movement. He was successful in bringing about great changes in the law that have empowered Americans of color to truly exercise their right to vote.

The tactic that he and Martin Luther King, Jr. used was non-violent protest. When attacked by the police and their dogs, they did not fight back, throw bottles, bricks or smash windows. They stood there and took it. That took real courage and won the sympathy of most Americans and their legislators.

What can we do to change the disastrous directions our nation has taken since 2016? Make sure you’re registered to vote; help your friends, relatives and others to register and vote. Contribute to candidates for change, even small amounts help. Volunteer to work for those who are supporting candidates (phone banking, working in their offices). Use your social media skills to promote good change candidates at the federal, state and district levels.

Stanley Ruesch, Lodi