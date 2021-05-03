LETTER: It's time to work together for the good of the country

It’s time to work together for the good of the country

The one thing that disgusted me the most was the total disrespect shown by the Republican members who attended. It was the most immature showing that I have ever witnessed in all my born days. While the vice president and Nancy Pelosi were clapping for what the president said, the Republicans sat on their hands and didn’t move a muscle in appreciation for President Biden’s proposals.

Our president is trying his very best to get Democrats and Republicans to work together for the good of the country, but yet he is being bombarded with opposition. Come on America wake up and demand your Senate members work with the president, not against him. If Congress and the Senate won’t cooperate, then we are no better off than our foes across the pond. I want an America that will be good and healthy for my great-grandchildren and those that will come along some day, if it be Gods’ will for us, and for other families too.