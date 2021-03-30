 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Jagler has had time to correct the falsification, but hasn't done so
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Jagler has had time to correct the falsification, but hasn't done so

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I’m sure Rep. John Jagler of Watertown is a busy man. He is someone who has claimed that words matter. I totally agree with the fact that words matter. I also believe that word placement matters.

Rep. Jagler has had ample time to correct a false implication that the Wisconsin State Journal had endorsed him. If the truth be told, the State Journal editorial board hasn’t made an endorsement in the 13th Senate District race.

To be fair, Rep. Jagler’s campaign did not put out the mailer with the misleading information. The Republican Party of Wisconsin did, in support of him. Rep. Jagler has been made aware of this, yet hasn’t corrected the public record.

When does withholding the truth become a lie?

Who you vote for and why you vote for them is up to you. I merely ask that you do research and hold any candidate accountable.

Jean Sage, Watertown

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I'm supporting Rob Nelson for mayor of Baraboo and am asking you to vote for him on April 6. As a small business owner, he knows what it takes…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote Nelson for mayor

I strongly endorse Rob Nelson as the next mayor of Baraboo. During my years in Baraboo I knew him as a colleague, a fellow business owner, and…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Thome

I encourage you to write in Nancy Thome for the open seat on the Baraboo School Board in the April 6 election. Alex Schenck is running unoppos…

Opinion

LETTER: Vote for Thurow

As a resident of District 9 for more than 45 years, I want to take this opportunity to publicly endorse incumbent, Mary Kathleen Thurow, for a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News