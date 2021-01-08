LETTER: Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

SAFE in Juneau County is a coalition that works to prevent alcohol, tobacco and other substance use among youth in the county. The coalition takes part in various activities, including Drug Take Back Day, alcohol and tobacco compliance checks, and educating retailers to help with legal sales of alcohol and tobacco. Many of these activities would not be possible without the help and support from one of our strongest and supportive coalition partners, the Sheriff’s Office. Juneau County is lucky to have such a supportive, involved Sheriff’s Office. Not only do they put the communities’ best interest first, they send representatives to many organizations and causes throughout the county. Without their support, our coalition would not be able to do the prevention work we do in the community. We are appreciative of our law enforcement partners every day.