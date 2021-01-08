LETTER: Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Jan. 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Law Enforcement works hard each day on the safety and well-being of our community, and locally, our Juneau County Sheriff’s Office even finds the time to be a part of the SAFE in Juneau County Coalition.
SAFE in Juneau County is a coalition that works to prevent alcohol, tobacco and other substance use among youth in the county. The coalition takes part in various activities, including Drug Take Back Day, alcohol and tobacco compliance checks, and educating retailers to help with legal sales of alcohol and tobacco. Many of these activities would not be possible without the help and support from one of our strongest and supportive coalition partners, the Sheriff’s Office. Juneau County is lucky to have such a supportive, involved Sheriff’s Office. Not only do they put the communities’ best interest first, they send representatives to many organizations and causes throughout the county. Without their support, our coalition would not be able to do the prevention work we do in the community. We are appreciative of our law enforcement partners every day.
If you are interested in joining SAFE in Juneau County, contact Kelsey at kstockwell@co.juneau.wi.us or by phone at 608-847-9373. Visit us on Facebook at “SAFE in Juneau County” to learn about the coalition, as well as other educational information.