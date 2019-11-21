On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.
That year I graduated from Beaver Dam High School, joined the Air Force and was learning the auto pilot system on B-52 bombers. This was at Chanute AFB in Rockford, Illinois.
Upon news of the assassination, all classes were canceled and as no one knew if the killing was the start of a Communist attack, or the work of a lone gunman, we were put on alert and I was put out on the flight line and given an empty rifle to guard the airfield.
I was 19 years old and thought how can I fight invaders with an empty rifle?
Looking back, I think this was smart.
I probably would have shot a cook coming in early to start breakfast for the troops.
As it happened, Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK.
As he was being taken to jail, Jack Ruby killed Oswald.
You have free articles remaining.
Melvin Belli, a famous San Francisco attorney, defended Ruby.
Fast forward to 1979.
I was married, and living in California when my wife caused a car accident.
Belli was hired and sued us.
He won.
Fortunately, we had enough insurance to cover everything.
Hank Snyder, Waupun
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)