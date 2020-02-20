LETTER: John Pearson right choice for Columbus School Board

Dear editor,
John Pearson was not a name, as a mature member of the school district, I knew. I was introduced to John when he joined one of the school districts facility committees. The first thing I noticed about John was he was always questioning what was presented to the committee. The questions he put forth were always insightful adding needed information. I was proud to serve with John on these committees.
You have free articles remaining.
John loves Columbus so after 30 years teaching in Beaver Dam he bought a home here and retired. He now serves the school district as a long-term substitute teacher. His years in education, substituting in all three schools, and his dedication to the students all enhance his ability to be a great Columbus School Board member. The Columbus School District uses policy governance. It is a form of governing that has many regulations and when you add on school district, state and federal government regulations it is a lot to absorb. John, by working on prior school district committees, working in the schools, interacting with the administration and school board members can start as a board member with some of this knowledge. He can "hit the floor running."
John supports the funding referendum noting that Columbus has good schools but they can be made better while keeping an eye on taxes. He, as a homeowner in Columbus, understands the impact it will make. John also understands the needs of the students and how teaching has changed through the years. I fully support John as a candidate for the Columbus School Board. He will bring his knowledge, dedication and understanding to the board. Vote for John Pearson April 7.
Linda Parpart
Columbus