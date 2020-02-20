LETTER: John Pearson right choice for Columbus School Board

Dear editor,

John Pearson was not a name, as a mature member of the school district, I knew. I was introduced to John when he joined one of the school districts facility committees. The first thing I noticed about John was he was always questioning what was presented to the committee. The questions he put forth were always insightful adding needed information. I was proud to serve with John on these committees.

John loves Columbus so after 30 years teaching in Beaver Dam he bought a home here and retired. He now serves the school district as a long-term substitute teacher. His years in education, substituting in all three schools, and his dedication to the students all enhance his ability to be a great Columbus School Board member. The Columbus School District uses policy governance. It is a form of governing that has many regulations and when you add on school district, state and federal government regulations it is a lot to absorb. John, by working on prior school district committees, working in the schools, interacting with the administration and school board members can start as a board member with some of this knowledge. He can "hit the floor running."