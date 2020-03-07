LETTER: Join the winner's circle - vote yes for Columbus School District
0 comments
top story

LETTER: Join the winner's circle - vote yes for Columbus School District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear editor, 

Everybody wins with great schools. You don’t have to have kids or grandkids in school to be a winner.

Our schools in Columbus are the center point or the heart of our community. Great schools and strong vibrant communities go together.

Great schools are the engine to:

• Higher family incomes

• More skilled workers, less unemployment

• Increase tax revenues from more vibrant local economies

• Fewer people relying on public assistance

• Increase civic engagement

• Improve public safety; students are less likely to turn to crime with an education 

• Great schools attract new businesses, new residents, and higher home values

Join the winners circle. Vote yes to make our schools as good as they can be April 7.

Joe Conlin

Town of Columbus

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTERS

Vote misbehaving supervisors off Sauk County Board

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News