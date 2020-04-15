LETTER: Join us in keeping #portagestrong and 'Jump Around' on Saturdays

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hello, my name is Jill Hagan and I am the creator and owner of the Portage Strong page on Facebook. We have joined with the Jump Around Wisconsin group and are doing our own version of "Jump Around" within our group. At 3 p.m. every Saturday moving forward, we will have everyone turn on their radios to 93.1 FM Jamz as they play the song "Jump Around," as a tribute to Jumping around Camp Randall.

We would like our community to represent our city and #portagestrong by participating. Anyone interested will join our group "Portage Strong" on Facebook, and then check out our “Events” page to see our weekly theme. On April 11, we did a #missingyou theme. Participants made signs for a loved one or for many loved ones that they aren't able to be with right now. Participants took videos, photos, or "went live" on the event page to show off their signs. Other participants saw familiar faces, and even a sign made for them.

We want to share this event in continuation of keeping our community together during this time and staying #portagestrong.

Jill Hagan, Portage