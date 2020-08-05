You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Journalistic integrity questioned by publishing letter
0 comments
LETTER

LETTER: Journalistic integrity questioned by publishing letter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Your letters section in the July 30 edition featured a piece entitled "Sick vicious animals." On one hand, I expect it's all right to publish such an item to show all reasonable, moderate Republicans and Democrats how fearful, deranged and hateful the far Right has become in 2020. On the other hand, it feels like we have crossed a line somewhere, when it becomes acceptable to print incendiary hate speech. To call Democrats "sick vicious animals" recalls dehumanizing propaganda used successfully by Pol Pot in Cambodia, the Hutus in Rwanda, Slobodan Milosovec in Serbia, and of course Joseph Goebbels in Hitler's Germany, to dehumanize the opposition and pave the way for elimination or extermination of "the enemy within." Journalistic principles require us to think twice before becoming unwitting accomplices to such violent and genocidal propaganda. Please be more careful.

Andrew Deppe, Wonewoc

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Sick vicious animals

Sick vicious animals. People who sometimes violently protested President Donald Trump’s election; people who attack Trump supporters for expre…

Opinion

LETTER: Ban research puppy mills

We exercise the signature of the divine within us when our acts will create and defend what is good. A callous minority do otherwise, abusing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News