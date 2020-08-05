LETTER: Journalistic integrity questioned by publishing letter

Your letters section in the July 30 edition featured a piece entitled "Sick vicious animals." On one hand, I expect it's all right to publish such an item to show all reasonable, moderate Republicans and Democrats how fearful, deranged and hateful the far Right has become in 2020. On the other hand, it feels like we have crossed a line somewhere, when it becomes acceptable to print incendiary hate speech. To call Democrats "sick vicious animals" recalls dehumanizing propaganda used successfully by Pol Pot in Cambodia, the Hutus in Rwanda, Slobodan Milosovec in Serbia, and of course Joseph Goebbels in Hitler's Germany, to dehumanize the opposition and pave the way for elimination or extermination of "the enemy within." Journalistic principles require us to think twice before becoming unwitting accomplices to such violent and genocidal propaganda. Please be more careful.