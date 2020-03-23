LETTER: Judicial candidate Snow is the real deal

I urge you to join me in voting for Kristine Snow for Dodge County Circuit Court judge on April 7. Her legal experience is impressive – including two wins at the Wisconsin Supreme Court. But that is not why she will get my vote.

I am voting for her because she is the only genuine candidate in the race. Unlike her opponent, she has not attempted to reinvent herself to appeal to voters. She didn’t join a service organization only after deciding to run for judge. She didn’t start donating her time to local charitable organizations when she decided to run for judge. She was already doing those things. She didn’t move to Dodge County when she decided to run for judge. She didn’t join the Republican Party after deciding to run for judge because she thought it would help her win the election. Her opponent did. And he did so after signing the Gov. Scott Walker recall petition and hoping that nobody would notice.