LETTER: Juneau County has become miserable place to live

When did Juneau County become such a miserable place to live? People from Milwaukee and Chicago, you love to buy your five acres in the woods where you bulldoze trees and plant a camper. You arrive on Friday, pop open your beer and start blasting away. You bring out the assault rifles and Tannerite, just so everyone knows you have arrived. About dusk, you start with the illegal fireworks because in Juneau County there are no regulations or if there are they are not enforced. There is no limit to how obnoxious and selfish you can be until 3 or 4 in the morning. News Flash: you are not out in the wilderness - you are not alone. You have neighbors who are sick and tired of the explosions that can be heard for miles around in the dead of night and frustrated because nothing is ever done about it. Yep, it’s a free country, but where does your right to be blasting away end and our right to have peace begin? Not to mention your lack of respect for our wildlife. We have lived here for 32 years but you can have it, we can’t wait to get out.