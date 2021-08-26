 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Justice in Juneau County?
0 Comments
LETTER

LETTER: Justice in Juneau County?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

On April 3, 2020, my property was broken into, not for the first time. A door was broken, surveillance camera was smashed and items were stolen.

A responsible, concerned citizen obtained the license plate as the vehicle was leaving the property. A Juneau County deputy was dispatched and able to obtain five confessions from the criminals involved.

On April 19, more than a year later, I received a letter from the assistant district attorney that no charges would be filed.

On April 30, I met with the assistant district attorney and stated I vehemently disagreed with his decision. He then sent a letter to the Sheriff’s Office to give them a single citation for trespassing, not for breaking and entering nor destruction of property. As a taxpaying citizen, I believe restitution should have been imposed.

To my knowledge, these citations have not been issued yet. I must ask, have we produced five criminals who now know crime does pay in Juneau County and that some people are above the law?

And, here I thought catch and release only applied to fishing, not criminals.

Dave Klingbeil, Mauston

0 Comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

LETTER: Biden has got to go

Joe Biden's unblemished record of total incompetence remains intact. How can one president be so wrong, so often, on so many subjects? And all…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News