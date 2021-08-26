LETTER: Justice in Juneau County?

On April 3, 2020, my property was broken into, not for the first time. A door was broken, surveillance camera was smashed and items were stolen.

A responsible, concerned citizen obtained the license plate as the vehicle was leaving the property. A Juneau County deputy was dispatched and able to obtain five confessions from the criminals involved.

On April 19, more than a year later, I received a letter from the assistant district attorney that no charges would be filed.

On April 30, I met with the assistant district attorney and stated I vehemently disagreed with his decision. He then sent a letter to the Sheriff’s Office to give them a single citation for trespassing, not for breaking and entering nor destruction of property. As a taxpaying citizen, I believe restitution should have been imposed.

To my knowledge, these citations have not been issued yet. I must ask, have we produced five criminals who now know crime does pay in Juneau County and that some people are above the law?

And, here I thought catch and release only applied to fishing, not criminals.

Dave Klingbeil, Mauston